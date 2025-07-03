Analysts: The door to a rate cut in July is closed By: PANews 2025/07/03 20:49

PANews reported on July 3rd that according to Jinshi, the market is focused on the expected increase in unemployment, but the actual unemployment rate has dropped to 4.1%, and the July Fed meeting will no longer be so important. Gregory Faranello, head of US interest rate trading and strategy at AmeriVetSecurities, said: The biggest problem is unemployment. The door to a rate cut in July has been closed, and the Fed will "take a vacation" in the summer. The indicator for the Fed's action is employment, which gives Fed Chairman Powell room to take a wait-and-see attitude.