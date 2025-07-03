South Korean payment company Danal files 20 stablecoin-related trademark applications By: PANews 2025/07/03 18:30

MOVE $0.0761 -30.43% PART $0.2588 -1.55%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Money Today, South Korean payment company Danal has submitted 20 trademark applications related to the Korean won stablecoin. The move is part of the company's broader plan to seize the initiative in the stablecoin market that is expected to emerge in the country. In response to possible regulatory developments in the future, Danal has submitted trademark applications including names such as Pitch, PCIK, KRWD, KRWS and PSC.