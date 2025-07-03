A whale's ETH short position had previously made a profit of $26 million, but has now shrunk to $6.43 million By: PANews 2025/07/03 18:17

STOP $0.06539 -6.85% ETH $3,809.72 -13.14% NOT $0.00093 -40.68% NOW $0.00411 -2.83%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 previously maintained a 100% winning rate in ETH trading, but this time he did not choose to stop profit and still held ETH short orders. His unrealized profit once reached 26 million US dollars, but has now shrunk to 6.43 million US dollars.