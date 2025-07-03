Jupiter Core Working Group (CWG) will be disbanded, and 4.5 million JUP will be fully returned to DAO By: PANews 2025/07/03 17:55

PANews reported on July 3 that Jupiter posted on the X platform that after a comprehensive assessment, it confirmed that the original four-year Core Working Group (CWG) mission has been basically completed in the context of the DAO entering a six-month voting suspension and reset phase. Although there are still a few things to do, the current DAO ecosystem has developed to a stage where the core working group originally envisioned is no longer needed - the functional framework of the CWG is designed for a different DAO era than today. Morten will join the Jupiter team full-time as an operations and quality control engineer. Kemo returns to his leading project Radiants and remains a community member. The remaining members will complete the work handover within two weeks. CWG decided to return 4.5 million JUPs in full to the DAO treasury.