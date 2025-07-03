The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that Tether helped it recover $40,000 in cryptocurrencies from the Trump-Vance inauguration scam

By: PANews
2025/07/03 17:19
Union
U$0,000908-64,03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5,48-27,36%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00006058-6,25%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0000196--%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Department of Justice recently recovered $40,300 worth of cryptocurrency in a political fundraising scam. The successful recovery was made possible by the assistance of stablecoin issuer Tether. The scammers impersonated officials of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee and sent emails using fake domain names to trick donors into transferring USDT stablecoins worth $250,300 on December 24, 2024. Two days later, the victims transferred the funds to a crypto wallet controlled by the scammers, and the funds were quickly transferred. The FBI tracked and froze some of the funds through blockchain analysis. It is worth mentioning that this is the second time Tether has assisted law enforcement agencies recently. In June, it assisted in freezing $225 million in USDT involved in the "pig killing" scam.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

Ripple (XRP) знову розширює свою глобальну присутність, цього разу входячи до Королівства Бахрейн через нове партнерство з Bahrain Fintech Bay (BFB). Водночас, нові дані показують, що корпоративні скарбниці XRP перевищили $11,5 мільярдів після нової покупки від Reliance Global. Ripple розширюється в Бахрейн, зміцнюючи свою присутність на Близькому [...]
Ripple
XRP$2,3531-16,33%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/11 07:00
Share
ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

USDE, один із найбільших стейблкоїнів з ринковою капіталізацією $14 мільярдів, втратив свою прив'язку до $1. Читати далі: ТЕРМІНОВО: Стейблкоїн, який втратив свою прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву
1
1$0,004291-34,23%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0,9973-0,26%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:23
Share
Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0,00411-3,06%
Ripple
XRP$2,3531-16,33%
Pi Network
PI$0,1988-13,17%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Оновлення XRP: останні перемоги Ripple, про які вам варто знати

ТЕРМІНОВІ НОВИНИ: Стейблкоїн, який втратив прив'язку до $1 під час великого краху, випустив заяву

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків