HashKey Group deepens strategic cooperation with Multipoint Digital Intelligence to promote stablecoin and other applications in Hong Kong compliance scenarios

By: PANews
2025/07/03 16:01

PANews reported on July 3 that HashKey Group announced that since it reached a strategic cooperation with Hong Kong-listed company MultiPoint Digital Intelligence (02586.HK) in February this year, the two sides have continued to deepen exchanges in multiple fields and have made phased progress.
Based on the strategic cooperation reached by the two parties, HashKey Group has provided compliance trading services and institutional account support to Multipoint Digital Intelligence through its licensed exchange, assisting it in Bitcoin digital asset investment and allocation. The two parties also jointly launched the "Web3 Technology Co-creation Laboratory" to conduct research on the tokenization and tokenized financing model of real-world assets (RWA), providing retail customers with a complete solution for real asset chaining and expanding new possibilities for digital financing.
Stablecoins have become one of the core infrastructures of on-chain finance. Recently, Duodian announced that it is preparing to apply for a stablecoin license in Hong Kong, China. HashKey Group will provide it with compliant, secure technology and platform support to promote the deep integration of stablecoin technology and the real economy.

