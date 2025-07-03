Arthur Hayes: The market may go sideways or fall slightly before Powell's speech at the end of August. In a pessimistic scenario, BTC may drop to the range of $90,000 to $95,000

By: PANews
2025/07/03 13:39
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.513-26.89%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,094.15-7.91%
MAY
MAY$0.03077-17.85%

PANews reported on July 3 that Arthur Hayes pointed out in his latest article that although he is optimistic about the long-term performance of Bitcoin and digital assets, Trump's "Big Beautiful Act" may cause a temporary contraction in US dollar liquidity in the short term. He said that the bill will raise the debt ceiling, and the Treasury Department may replenish the Treasury Account (TGA) balance from US$364 billion to US$850 billion by issuing debt, which may trigger a liquidity contraction of US$486 billion.

Hayes predicts that the market may go sideways or slightly down before the speech of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the end of August. If the TGA supplement has a negative impact on the liquidity of the US dollar, the price of Bitcoin may drop to the range of US$90,000 to US$95,000; if the impact is limited, Bitcoin may fluctuate in the range of US$100,000, but it will be difficult to break through the historical high of US$112,000.

It is expected that by early September, after the debt ceiling issue is resolved, market bulls will regain the upper hand as money creation accelerates. Bitcoin is expected to rise 10 times to $1 million by 2028, while the Nasdaq 100 index may soar to 100,000 points.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00412-2.83%
Ripple
XRP$2.3788-15.39%
Pi Network
PI$0.20152-11.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03076-17.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000941-39.67%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003697-9.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків