XRP rises 4% as Ripple files for US banking license

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/03 06:05
Ripple
XRP$2.3679-15.77%
  • Ripple filed for a national banking license with the OCC on Wednesday.
  • If approved, the company's RLUSD stablecoin will be regulated by the OCC.
  • XRP is up 4% following the announcement. 

XRP is up 4% on Wednesday as Ripple filed to obtain a national banking license from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to custody its own reserves.

Ripple seeks US banking license, joins waitlist with Circle

Crypto payments firm Ripple has applied with the OCC to obtain a US national bank charter, CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed in an X post on Wednesday. He shared that an approval would place the company under the oversight of both state and federal regulators, boosting trust in the RLUSD stablecoin. 

"True to our long-standing compliance roots, Ripple is applying for a national bank charter from the OCC," Garlinghouse wrote.

He also shared that Ripple applied for a Fed Master Account earlier in the week through its subsidiary Standard Custody. If approved, the company will be allowed to hold its RLUSD reserves directly with the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Ripple received approval from the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) in December, which permitted the company to issue RLUSD under the state's regulatory environment. 

Since its approval in December, RLUSD has failed to meet expectations. The stablecoin currently holds a market cap of $469 million and a daily trading volume of $37 million, according to CoinGecko data. This places it miles below major stablecoins like USDT and USDC, which boast market capitalizations of $157.8 billion and $61.6 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, RLUSD will fall under OCC regulations if the agency grants Ripple a national bank charter. The move puts Ripple among a growing list of crypto companies that intend to establish a national trust bank.

Circle (CRCL) filed a similar application with the OCC on Monday to launch the First National Digital Currency Bank. The trust will be used to hold its USDC reserves but will be unable to accept traditional cash deposits or issue customer loans. 

Anchorage Digital is currently the only crypto firm with a charter from the OCC, which it received in 2021.

Meanwhile, tech billionaires Palmer Luckey, Joe Lonsdale, and Peter Thiel are planning to launch a new US bank called Erebor, aiming to serve startups and crypto-focused businesses, according to the Financial Times.

The group also allegedly applied for a national banking license for Erebor to replace Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed in 2023.

XRP is changing hands at $2.26 at the time of publication, up 4% over the past 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00412-2.83%
Ripple
XRP$2.3788-15.39%
Pi Network
PI$0.20152-11.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03076-17.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000941-39.67%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003697-9.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків