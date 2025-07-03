Sui has become the fastest growing L1 developer community in the past two years, with a growth rate of 16.1% in the past year, second only to Solana By: PANews 2025/07/03 10:49

PANews reported on July 3 that according to the latest developer data shared by Sam Blackshear, co-founder and CTO of Mysten Labs, Sui has become the second fastest growing L1 developer community in the past year, with a growth rate of 16.1%, second only to Solana's 17.7%. In the past two years, Sui's developer community has grown by 54%, ranking first. This performance is in stark contrast to the overall trend in the crypto industry - the total number of crypto developers has fallen by about 20% over the past year, and all major EVM L1 developer communities have seen negative growth.