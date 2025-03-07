Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7) PANews 2025/03/07 10:15

T $0.01585 -3.29% MEME $0.001549 -6.91% AI $0.111 -7.34% HOT $0.0008494 -3.67% MEMES $0.00009866 +0.37%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓3/7 Update:

Trump's reserve plan is implemented, BTC falls below $85,000. There are not many hot spots on the chain, and non-mainstream inscriptions are rising secretly. ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!