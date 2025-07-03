Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, SBF’s Former Jailmate, Acquitted On Most Serious Charges

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 07:01
Sex Token
SEX$39,471.34-13.90%
Threshold
T$0.01202-21.33%
Union
U$0.000886-64.84%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7561-22.17%
Cellframe
CELL$0.1942-15.01%

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the one-time cellmate of FTX fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, was acquitted of the most serious charges against him in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

‘Diddy’ Acquitted on Some Charges in High-Profile Trial

According to reports, Combs was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him by federal prosecutors on July 2.

However, the rapper-turned-mogul was found guilty of prostitution-related charges tied to his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

While the charges carry a maximum of 10 years in prison, NBC News reports that prosecutors will push for less than that. Jail time is based mainly on sentencing guidelines and is at the discretion of the federal judge overseeing the case.

Sam Bankman-Fried Faces the Music

Combs has been held at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in New York City, where he previously lived in the same prison block as former crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried.

According to a September 2024 report from NBC News, sources claimed Bankman-Fried and Combs were being held in a “barrack-style area” that housed no more than 20 inmates who may have required “special detention” due to their high-profile status.

MDC is known for heightened violence and poor conditions, with several stabbings taking place just last year.

In one instance cited by U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, MDC inmates have regularly dealt with delayed medical care, aging infrastructure, and “frequent lockdowns due to violence.”

However, with federal prison time already under Combs’ belt, the rapper’s legal defense is set to push for no more time served.

Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, is continuing his sentence at Terminal Island FCI in his home state of California after a recent interview conducted from his cell at MDC.

The former “king of crypto” is serving 25 years for orchestrating a massive digital asset scheme that saw over $8 billion worth of customer funds stolen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00412-2.83%
Ripple
XRP$2.3788-15.39%
Pi Network
PI$0.20152-11.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03076-17.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000941-39.67%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003697-9.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків