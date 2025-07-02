Warning: Dozens of fake wallet plugins flood Firefox Store to steal cryptocurrency

By: PANews
2025/07/02 23:44
Moonveil
MORE$0.02599-21.14%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02494+4.39%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to BleepingComputer, the security company Koi found more than 40 fake crypto wallet extensions in the official Firefox browser plug-in store, impersonating mainstream wallets such as MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet. These malicious plug-ins implant event monitoring codes to steal input content of more than 30 characters (mainly for mnemonics) and send the data back to the attacker's server.

Investigations show that the phishing campaign has been going on since at least April 2025, and the group behind it is suspected to be a Russian hacker group. The malicious plug-in not only steals the genuine brand logo, but also increases its credibility through a large number of fake five-star reviews. Although some users have exposed the scam through one-star reviews, the download volume of most fake plug-ins is still significantly abnormal. Although Firefox has an automated risk detection system, a large number of malicious plug-ins reported as of press time have not been removed. Researchers remind users to check the developer information and the authenticity of the download volume when installing wallet extensions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00412-2.83%
Ripple
XRP$2.3788-15.39%
Pi Network
PI$0.20152-11.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03076-17.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000941-39.67%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003697-9.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків