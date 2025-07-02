Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 22:50

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets.

In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins commented on crypto market manipulation, insider trading, and investor protection in the context of expanding private investment access. CNBC

Atkins responded to a question about the lack of major insider trading cases involving cryptocurrencies, despite signs of coordinated trading activity on messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal. The discussion referenced the brief launch of a satirical meme coin “Sorkin coin” named after “Squawk Box” host Andrew Ross Sorkin that at one point had a market capitalization in the hundreds of millions.

He added that regulatory actions in the crypto space have sometimes “been part of the problem of innovation,” suggesting the agency is aware of its tightrope walk between enforcement and overreach.

Crypto, Congress and communications

Atkins was also asked about the SEC’s role in ensuring fairness among elected officials trading stocks—an issue that’s gained traction amid high-profile trades by members of Congress. While he noted that the STOCK Act was passed to add transparency, he admitted that enforcement is challenging.

On company disclosures, Atkins acknowledged that modern markets have changed how information flows.

“It’s up to the issuer to ensure fair access,” he said, referring to companies now using Twitter, podcasts, and other digital channels to share news.

SEC evaluating retail access to private credit

Atkins raised concerns about the growing push to open private credit markets to retail investors. He warned that investors may be “marketed the worst of the credits” that institutions have already rejected.

The agency is “at a cusp of needing to look at the rules” and it will be “cognizant of the risks” when evaluating access standards like accredited investor criteria, he said.

Atkins emphasized the need for disclosure and guardrails, especially as private markets evolve as it is “very important to have good protections in place,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Найкраща криптоефективність диверсифікувалася відтоді, як Bitcoin досяг нового історичного максимуму (ATH), при цьому XRP, Pi Network, Cardano та Bitcoin Hyper привернули потік капіталу завдяки технічним та онлайн-наративам. Показники RSI, клиноподібні та прапорові патерни вказують на потенціал відновлення по мірі наближення прогресу в політиці США.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00412-2.83%
Ripple
XRP$2.3788-15.39%
Pi Network
PI$0.20152-11.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/11 06:30
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03076-17.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000941-39.67%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003697-9.38%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

Найкраща криптовалюта для купівлі зараз 10 жовтня – XRP, Pi Coin, Cardano

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків