The whale @qwatio’s short position was liquidated again for $50 million after adding more positions By: PANews 2025/07/02 23:22

PANews reported on July 2 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the insider whale @qwatio’s short position after adding positions has just been liquidated for another $50 million. After the whale added positions to short yesterday, BTC had fallen back to around $105,500, and its short position almost recovered but was not closed. With the rise in the market tonight, its short position was forced to liquidate another $50 million. This short-selling operation has gone through multiple cycles of "liquidation → replenishment → re-liquidation", and the short position has been reduced from US$250 million to US$200 million. The remaining positions are still facing liquidation risks. 40x leverage shorted 1,131 BTC (worth $122 million), opening price $106,697, liquidation price $108,768

25x leverage shorted 33,000 ETH (worth $82.58 million), opening price $2,452, liquidation price $2,508