U.S. SEC Chairman: The rise of stock tokenization will make private markets more accessible to the public By: PANews 2025/07/02 22:14

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CNBC, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), discussed the rise of stock tokenization and its impact on the private equity market when participating in the "Squawk Box" program. Atkins said that stock tokenization technology will make the private equity market more accessible to the public.