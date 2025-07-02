SOL Strategies releases June update: Over 3.7 million SOLs have been delegated to validators By: PANews 2025/07/02 21:48

F $0,008445 -21,98% SOL $187,68 -15,18% FORM $0,7619 -38,40% JUNE $0,085 -10,80%

PANews reported on July 2 that SOL Strategies, the Canadian listed company "Solana's version of MicroStrategy", released its June update. According to the 40-F form submitted to the SEC, the company now has more than 3.7 million SOLs entrusted to validators (an increase of 163,000 compared to May).