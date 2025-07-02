Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 20:40
Solana
SOL$187.83-15.08%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.27062-25.47%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003798-10.23%
MAY
MAY$0.03076-17.77%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01916-23.96%

Useless Coin’s price continued its strong rally this week, reaching a record high even as the broader crypto market retreated.

Useless Coin (USELESS), a Solana (SOL)-based meme coin, rose to a high of $0.25, up nearly 1,000% from its May low. The surge has pushed its market capitalization to $240 million.

As crypto.news wrote recently, the rally has been fueled by fear of missing out among retail traders and whales. Such speculative pumps are common among newly launched tokens.

However, data from Nansen suggests that a reversal may now be underway. Smart money investors have significantly reduced their holdings, which have dropped to 11.4 million USELESS tokens from 24 million on June 4.

Useless Coin smart money transactions

Nansen defines “smart money” as individual or institutional wallets with a strong track record of profitable trading. Additional data shows that public figures have also trimmed their USELESS holdings. Their total now stands at 32.4 million tokens, down from 70.96 million in June.

Whale activity shows a similar trend. Whale holdings have declined from a peak of 433 million tokens in June to 389 million currently. These reductions across sophisticated investor segments suggest increasing sell pressure, which could trigger a reversal.

Another bearish signal comes from the futures market. According to CoinGlass, the weighted funding rate has remained in negative territory throughout the recent rally. A negative funding rate indicates that traders expect the token’s price to decline.

Useless Coin price analysis

Useless Coin rally at risk as whales and smart money start selling - 1

The eight-hour chart shows that Useless Coin has been in a sustained uptrend over the past few weeks. As a result, it now trades well above its 50-period moving average, increasing the risk of mean reversion. Mean reversion refers to an asset returning to its historical average after an extended move.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index has formed a bearish divergence pattern, developing a descending channel even as price has moved higher. Taken together, these signals suggest that a reversal is likely as selling intensifies across whales, retail traders, and smart money. If this plays out, the next key level to watch will be $0.10.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.4039-14.44%
BULLS
BULLS$741.42+0.69%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22755-13.20%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03075-17.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000954-38.92%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003701-8.84%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків