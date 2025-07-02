Ripple: Linqto, which is under federal investigation, purchased all its Ripple shares from the secondary market and has no additional business dealings By: PANews 2025/07/02 19:43

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the Wall Street Journal, investment company Linqto pioneered a private stock trading channel for ordinary investors, but now faces federal investigations for its own business operations and may even file for bankruptcy. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said: "It is understandable that investors have doubts about the Ripple shares purchased by Linqto. It should be noted that the 4.7 million Ripple shares held by Linqto were purchased from other shareholders in the secondary market and have never been traded directly with Ripple. In addition to being a shareholder, Linqto has no business dealings with Ripple. In view of the increase in doubts, we have stopped approving further stock purchases by Linqto at the end of 2024."