Matrixport Ventures has invested $3 million in tokenized gold XAUm By: PANews 2025/07/02 17:42

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Matrixport Ventures announced that it has included tokenized gold in its strategic portfolio allocation, a move aimed at further implementing its long-term commitment to supporting the digital evolution of real-world assets (RWAs). As an initial layout, the company has invested $3 million in Matrixdock XAUm. The token is fully guaranteed by 99.99% pure gold certified by the London Bullion Market Association.