Circle to launch gateway for unified USDC access across blockchains

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 18:14
USDCoin
USDC$0.9984-0.10%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13893-34.52%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2914-25.72%

Circle is introducing a new cross-chain system to simplify how USDC moves across different blockchains. 

According to a July 1 press release, USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer Circle is preparing to roll out Gateway, a new infrastructure layer that enables instant cross-chain USDC liquidity without the need for traditional bridging. 

The system aims to address the fragmentation of liquidity and user experience issues caused by isolated blockchain networks.

In the current setup, users holding USDC on one network cannot access it on another without bridging. This creates friction for individuals and operational inefficiencies for businesses that have to pre-fund and manage balances across multiple chains.

To tackle this, Gateway introduces a non-custodial smart contract that allows users to deposit USDC into a unified balance. That balance can then be accessed in real time across supported networks, without manual asset transfers or network switching.

For businesses, Gateway reduces the need to maintain USDC balances across multiple chains by enabling on-demand liquidity on supported chains, which may improve capital efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire described the system as “totally seamless crosschain UX for USDC,” adding that the launch comes “just in time for mainstream scale adoption of stablecoin money.”

Testnet support for Gateway is expected to go live in July on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Base, with additional chains to follow.

Meanwhile, Circle recently applied for a national trust bank charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, seeking authorization to manage the reserves backing USDC and offer digital asset custody services to institutional clients.

 .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.4039-14.44%
BULLS
BULLS$741.42+0.69%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22755-13.20%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03075-17.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000954-38.92%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003701-8.84%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків