Metaplanet's Bitcoin revenue-generating business achieved approximately $7.6 million in revenue in Q2, a 42.4% increase from the previous quarter By: PANews 2025/07/02 16:53

PANews reported on July 2 that Metaplanet CEO tweeted that in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Bitcoin revenue-generating business generated 1.09725 billion yen (about 7.626 million U.S. dollars) in revenue, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 42.4%. Metaplanet's Bitcoin revenue-generating business line aims to accumulate Bitcoin on a large scale while generating operating income. Unlike direct spot purchases, this strategy allows the company to purchase Bitcoin at a predetermined price level and get paid. Therefore, in terms of downside risk exposure, the risk profile of this strategy is more conservative than direct market purchases.