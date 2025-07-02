Bitwise Launches NEAR Collateralized ETP on Germany’s Xetra Exchange By: PANews 2025/07/02 17:21

NEAR $2.421 -16.02%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to GlobeNewswire, crypto asset management company Bitwise announced that it has listed the Bitwise NEAR pledged ETP (trading code: NEAR) on Xetra, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse Group in Germany. As the fourth cryptocurrency ETP product launched by Bitwise in the European market, the fund aims to provide institutional and retail investors with the opportunity to participate in NEAR pledge income.