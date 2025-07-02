Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin By: PANews 2025/07/02 15:58

MORE $0.02583 -21.20% DEEP $0.101105 -24.33%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to an official announcement, deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals (which previously purchased 4 bitcoins) announced the signing of a structured financing agreement worth 250 million Norwegian kroner (approximately US$24.75 million) to purchase more bitcoins.