PA Daily | DOGE prototype Shiba Inu owner launches Cocoro token on Base chain; US Bitcoin spot ETF market sees outflows for four consecutive weeks

1. Next week's macro outlook: Fed officials enter the silent period before the FOMC meeting, and the CPI game is about to start

2. DOGE prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU owner announces launch of Cocoro token on Base chain

3. FIFA intends to launch cryptocurrency

4.Bubblemaps: will launch the platform token BMT on March 11

5. Trump’s executive order will require U.S. federal agencies to report Bitcoin holdings directly to the Treasury Department

The overall market value of stablecoins increased by about US$7.7 billion in February, of which USDS increased by 64%.

7. The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen capital outflows for four consecutive weeks

8. In the past 7 days, the number of NFT buyers and sellers has dropped by more than 90%, and the transaction volume has increased by 15.27% month-on-month to US$121.5 million.

Regulatory/Macro

The market this week was turbulent, with multiple factors interweaving and affecting the market, including the repeated US tariff policy, the European Central Bank's interest rate cuts, Germany's fiscal reforms and increased European defense spending, US non-farm payrolls, Powell's speech, etc., and traders tried to sort out various headlines around economic, tariff and geopolitical developments, and the market was swayed. Starting from March 9, North America began to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of US and Canadian financial markets and the release time of economic data will be one hour earlier than winter time. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

Monday 23:00, US New York Fed 1-year inflation forecast for February

Tuesday 22:00, US January JOLTs job vacancies

At 20:30 on Wednesday, the annual rate of the US unadjusted CPI in February, the monthly rate of the US seasonally adjusted CPI in February, the monthly rate of the US seasonally adjusted core CPI in February, and the annual rate of the US unadjusted core CPI in February

At 20:30 on Thursday, the annual rate/monthly rate of PPI in February in the United States

At 22:00 on Friday, the initial value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for March and the initial value of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for March

The most important economic data in the coming week will be the U.S. CPI inflation report for February, which will be released on Wednesday, inflation expectations on Monday and Friday, and PPI on Thursday. These inflation reports will be the last batch of important data before the Fed's next meeting on March 18-19.

Trump's executive order will require US federal agencies to report their Bitcoin holdings directly to the Treasury Department

The White House explained Trump's executive order. The confiscated Bitcoin will no longer be sold and will be stored as part of a new strategic Bitcoin reserve managed for the U.S. Treasury. Other digital assets will enter a separate U.S. digital asset reserve. The goal is to strengthen supervision, improve management and develop a long-term encryption strategy. Now U.S. federal agencies must report their Bitcoin holdings directly to the Treasury Department.

David Sacks opposes proposal to tax cryptocurrency transactions

In a recent All In Podcast, host Jason Calacanis proposed a 0.01% tax on each cryptocurrency transaction, which would be based on the value of the assets transferred, purchased or sold. In response, David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, explicitly opposed the proposal to tax crypto transactions, arguing that such taxes often start out "modest" but tend to gradually expand to a wider range, such as income tax that initially targeted only a minority of groups. Crypto transaction taxes may increase the burden on users.

Texas' Bitcoin Reserve Fund to Hold Cryptocurrency with a Market Cap of at Least $500 Billion

The U.S. state of Texas will create a state-managed fund to hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The Texas Comptroller will oversee the reserve, which will hold cryptocurrencies with a market value of at least $500 billion and be eligible for state budget appropriations. In addition, a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Advisory Committee has been established to provide guidance for the management of the fund and to require a report on its holdings every two years.

Earlier news , the Texas Senate passed SB 21, which will allow the state to invest part of its public funds in digital assets, especially Bitcoin. The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the governor to become law.

Project News

Manus official X account unfrozen, reiterated that it has never participated in any cryptocurrency projects, token issuance, etc.

The official account of AI company ManusAI has been restored. "We are back. Just a reminder, this is our only official account. We will continue to share cool use cases, so stay tuned." ManusAI (ManusAI_HQ) official account said. Manus chief scientist and co-founder Ji Yichao also announced the news immediately and reiterated: "Manus has never participated in any cryptocurrency projects, token issuance, blockchain launch, etc. Any virtual currency with a similar name that claims to be related to us is false."

DeFi protocol Conic Finance announced that it will cease operations

Conic Finance, a DeFi protocol in the Curve ecosystem, announced that it will cease operations. It stated: Over the past few months, the core team has been developing a new version for Conic. However, despite working with auditors, the team failed to come up with adequate fixes for several issues in the new version. Ultimately, this left the team without complete confidence in releasing a new audited version. This was a very frustrating period, during which some core team members also decided to leave. After carefully considering the next steps for the remaining core team, it was decided that it would be best to stop the project. The current Conic deployment is running normally and no security-related issues have occurred. The Conic contract will remain open source on Github, including the latest changes audited by ChainSecurity.

DOGE Prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU Owner Announces Launch of Cocoro Token on Base Chain

@kabosumama, the owner of DOGE prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU, announced on the X platform that anonymous people had used their pet’s portrait to issue tokens in the past. This time, they decided to express their blessing to the supportive community of Own The Doge and cooperate to launch the Cocoro token, which will be deployed on the Base blockchain.

Own The Doge Announces Cocoro Token Economics: 20% for Community Airdrops

Own The Doge announces Cocoro token economics on X platform:

75% is used for LP, which is permanently locked but the fees can be claimed. DAO and Atsuko each hold half. A liquidity pool has been created starting from a fully diluted market value (FDV) of approximately $1 million to prevent snipers from grabbing orders.

20% will be used for community airdrops, mainly for DOGE and NEIRO holders;

5% is used as DAO reserve.

FIFA to launch cryptocurrency

Gianni Infantino, president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), has indicated that the organization may develop its own cryptocurrency token. Infantino expressed FIFA’s interest in creating a digital token to engage with fans around the world while attending President Trump’s White House Crypto Summit on March 7. “FIFA is very interested in developing the FIFA Token to conquer the 5 billion football fans around the world, starting here, in the United States,” he said. “If there are people here who are interested in working with FIFA, we are here, together with the United States of America, we will conquer the world of football with the FIFA Token.”

Despite the lack of specific details or timelines, the announcement hinted that FIFA is exploring blockchain technology as a potential way to engage fans and generate revenue. In response, Trump said: "The coin could end up being worth more than FIFA. In fact, it could be a pretty big coin." The announcement comes as FIFA prepares for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After the summit, a cryptocurrency called "FIFA" surged. The price of the token increased by 357,000% in a single day, reaching a market value of approximately $8.2 million. However, the token has no connection with FIFA.

The hacker reached a bounty agreement with 1inch and returned part of the stolen funds

According to Decurity, 1inch has returned most of the $5 million stolen from the attack after negotiations with the hacker, and the hacker retained a portion as a bug bounty.

According to previous news, 1inch discovered a vulnerability in the Fusion v1 parser smart contract . Although user funds were not affected, some users of this version of the parser were attacked. The incident resulted in a loss of approximately 2.4 million USDC and 1,276 WETH, totaling more than 5 million US dollars.

Mysten Labs acquires game development platform Parasol

Sui development company Mysten Labs has acquired game development platform Parasol for an undisclosed amount. Parasol is an end-to-end platform formed by Japanese and American game experts, and its platform allows game developers to seamlessly integrate blockchain infrastructure into their games.

Jupiter: A new token verification system will be launched to allow the community to participate in verification

Jupiter Meow tweeted that it will launch a new token verification system, allowing the community to play a key role in the verification process. The team has been focusing on data-driven algorithmic systems to respond to a large amount of feedback on automated verification. After improvements in recent weeks, the system has now matured and entered the next stage.

Bubblemaps: Will launch platform token BMT on March 11

On-chain data visualization platform Bubblemaps announced that it will launch the platform token BMT on March 11.

According to previous news , Bubblemaps will launch BMT tokens to provide support for the on-chain survey platform Intel Desk.

Arkham adds encrypted KOL tag for users with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter/X

On-chain analysis platform Arkham announced that its platform has added a new crypto KOL tag. Users with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter/X will now be labeled as this "KOL" key opinion leader to help users track related wallets.

Viewpoint

Bitwise: The US strategic crypto reserve may trigger a domino effect, stimulating other countries to launch a "BTC arms race"

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise, said in an investment memo this week that Trump has changed the rules of the game in the crypto market. The establishment of a strategic crypto reserve in the United States will trigger a domino effect and be seen as the first shot in a Bitcoin arms race. Honduras, Mexico or Guatemala are paying attention to the Bitcoin strategies of the United States and El Salvador. All countries may promote Bitcoin to become an important global currency asset. It is reported that Galaxy Digital predicts that at least five countries will establish their own strategic Bitcoin reserves in 2025.

Important data

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen outflows for four consecutive weeks

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen outflows for four consecutive weeks. According to Farside Investors data, the largest weekly outflows of ETFs in the week ending March 7 included: Fidelity Smart Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) had a net outflow of $201 million, which was six consecutive weeks of outflows. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) had a net outflow of $163.5 million. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) had a net outflow of $129.6 million. As institutional investors withdrew, weak demand disrupted the supply and demand balance of Bitcoin, causing Bitcoin to fall 8.76% in the past week.

willjeetonyou.eth bought 14.83 million Cocoro and made a profit of $1.14 million in one hour

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Ember, willjeetonyou.eth used 21 ETH (45,000 USD) to buy 14.83 million $Cocoro at an average price of 0.003 USD within 2 minutes after the Cocoro deployer added liquidity. He currently holds 13.88 million Cocoro, worth 1.11 million USD. He made a profit of 1.14 million USD on $Cocoro in one hour.

The overall market value of stablecoins increased by approximately US$7.7 billion in February, with USDS increasing by 64%.

The overall market value of stablecoins increased by $7.7 billion in February, highlighting the rising demand for "digital dollars" in the crypto market. The main situation of the stablecoin market in February was as follows:

USDS market value increased by 64%;

PYUSD market value increased by 49%;

USDT market capitalization reached approximately $143 billion (with an additional $2.5 billion in February alone);

USDC market value increased by 7%.

However, the market capitalization of USDe and DAI declined in February.

A certain address bought Cocoro near the highest point and sold it at a loss 2 hours ago, with a loss of 317,000 US dollars

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, @CookerFlips bought $Cocoro near the highest point last night and sold it at a loss 2 hours ago, becoming the address with the largest loss on $Cocoro. He spent $534,000 to buy 6.4 million $Cocoro at an average price of $0.0836 last night, and sold it at $0.0338 2 hours ago, with a loss of $317,000 (-59%).

Two whales added 7,591 ETH in the past 12 hours

According to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the two major whales have added 7,591 ETH in the past 12 hours.

The address redbase.eth bought 6,100 ETH on the chain at an average price of $2,200 in the past 12 hours, worth $13.42 million.

The address 0x42a...C42f8 withdrew 1,491 ETH (US$3.29 million) from Binance 9 hours ago. In the past 5 days, a total of 4,505 ETH has been accumulated, with a total value of US$9.78 million and an average price of US$2,171. The tokens are currently distributed to three addresses for storage.

In the past 7 days, the number of NFT buyers and sellers has dropped by more than 90%, and the transaction volume has increased by 15.27% month-on-month to US$121.5 million.

CryptoSlam data shows that NFT transaction volume has grown to $121.5 million this week, up 15.27% from the previous week. The number of NFT buyers plummeted 94.39% to 25,641; the number of NFT sellers fell 91.84% to 25,717; and the number of NFT transactions increased 5.21% to 1,615,020.

Ethereum network transaction volume increased by 50.76% to $37.6 million, but the number of buyers decreased by 69.09% to 15,471. Bitcoin network transaction volume decreased by 17.21% to $21 million. Solana network transaction volume was $18 million, an increase of 51.24%, rising to third place. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $15.2 million, an increase of 2.84%, ranking fourth, while Polygon network transaction volume was $13.5 million, a decrease of 7.98%.

