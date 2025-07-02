Connecticut passes law blocking the state from creating a Bitcoin reserve

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 16:05
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005082-24.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0875-8.18%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.735-30.36%

Connecticut has officially passed a law that restricts the state government from accepting, holding, or investing in virtual currency, effectively banning the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve.

On June 30, Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill 7082 into law, following unanimous approval by both chambers of the state legislature. The legislation, now enacted as Public Act 25-66, is scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2025.

The bill, introduced in February by Representative Jason Doucette, advanced swiftly through the legislative process. It passed the House and Senate without a single opposing vote, which confirms a strong bipartisan consensus on limiting state involvement with digital assets such as Bitcoin.

The new law prohibits Connecticut and its political subdivisions from accepting virtual currencies for payments or from purchasing, holding, or establishing any form of digital asset reserve. The statute adopts a broad definition of “virtual currency” under section 36a-596 of the state’s general statutes, encompassing most cryptocurrencies in circulation today.

Further, it implements extensive regulatory updates to the state’s money transmission framework and mandates that crypto businesses operating under the state’s jurisdiction maintain a 1:1 reserve backing for all customer-held digital assets.

The law also introduces mandatory risk disclosures, fraud protection measures, and strict transaction limits for virtual currency kiosks commonly known as crypto ATMs.

The legislation effectively removes Connecticut from ongoing state-level efforts to integrate Bitcoin into public treasury strategies. 

While some states have moved to adopt strategic reserves as part of broader digital asset initiatives, Connecticut’s blanket prohibition makes it one of the most restrictive jurisdictions in the country regarding cryptocurrency adoption by state institutions.

By contrast, at least 17 U.S. states are currently reviewing legislation focused on creating state-managed Bitcoin or digital asset reserves, according to data from crypto legislation tracker Bitcoin Laws. Among them, New Hampshire and Arizona have fully enacted such frameworks, while Texas has cleared similar legislation through both chambers.

However, not all efforts have succeeded. On July 1, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed House Bill 2324, which sought to establish a Bitcoin reserve fund using cryptocurrencies seized by the government.

Hobbs argued that the proposal could discourage local law enforcement from engaging in digital asset investigations by redirecting forfeited assets away from local agencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.4039-14.44%
BULLS
BULLS$741.42+0.69%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22755-13.20%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03075-17.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000954-38.92%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003701-8.84%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків