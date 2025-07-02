Judge lets Celsius $4B Bitcoin lawsuit against Tether move forward By: PANews 2025/07/02 16:08

BID $0.04932 -21.57% MOVE $0.0781 -28.54% FORWARD $0.0002183 -0.27%

A US judge has allowed Celsius’s lawsuit over Tether’s $4 billion Bitcoin liquidation to move forward, rejecting key parts of Tether’s dismissal bid.