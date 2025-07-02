Litecoin Price Forecast: Whale offloads LTC tokens, raising correction concerns

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/02 14:27
Litecoin
LTC$97.03-24.91%
  • Litecoin price faced rejection from its 50-day EMA at $87.55, signaling weakness in the price action.
  • Santiment data indicate that a specific whale has been offloading LTC tokens since June 24, increasing selling pressure.
  • The technical outlook and negative funding rates support the likelihood of a near-term correction.

Litecoin (LTC) is flashing early signs of a potential correction as bearish signals begin to mount. LTC is hovering around $84 at the time of writing on Wednesday after facing rejection from a key resistance earlier in the week. On-chain data shows that a specific whale wallet has been offloading LTC tokens since June 24, contributing to increased selling pressure. Additionally, the technical analysis and negative funding rates suggest a likelihood of a near-term correction.

LTC whale reduces exposure while funding rates turn negative

Santiment’s Supply Distribution shows that a certain whale wallet holding LTC tokens between 100,000 and 1 million (red line in the chart below) had offloaded 540,000 LTC tokens since June 24, reducing its exposure, which could cause a decline in LTC prices as selling pressure mounts.

LTC Supply Distribution chart. Source: Santiment

LTC Supply Distribution chart. Source: Santiment

Coinglass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of Litecoin will slide further is higher than that anticipating a price increase. The metric has flipped a negative rate and reads 0.0062% on Wednesday, indicating that shorts are paying longs. Historically, as shown in the chart below, when the funding rates have flipped from positive to negative, Litecoin’s price has fallen sharply, as seen on June 18.

Litecoin OI-Weighted Funding Rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Litecoin OI-Weighted Funding Rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC on the verge of a correction

Litecoin’s price faced rejection around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $87.55 on Monday and declined by 5.4% until Tuesday. This level coincides with the upper trendline of a falling wedge pattern, making this a key resistance zone. At the time of writing on Wednesday, LTC hovers around $83.79.

If LTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline to retest its weekly support at $77.19.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads 44 on the daily chart, below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) hints at a bearish crossover (the MACD line is close to crossing below the signal line), which, if completed, would give a sell signal.

LTC/USDT daily chart

LTC/USDT daily chart

However, if LTC recovers, it could extend the recovery to retest the 50-day EMA at $87.55.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.4039-14.44%
BULLS
BULLS$741.42+0.69%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22755-13.20%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03075-17.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000954-38.92%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003701-8.84%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків