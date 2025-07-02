SEC approves conversion of Grayscale’s crypto large-cap fund to an ETF

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 12:57
Union
U$0.000883-63.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.11757+5.96%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Grayscale’s request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into a spot exchange-traded fund.

According to a July 1 SEC filing, approval allows the fund to list and trade on NYSE Arca, marking its transition from a private trust into a fully regulated ETF. The fund tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, which includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). 

At the time of the SEC’s approval, the fund was composed of approximately 80.2% Bitcoin, 11.4% Ethereum, 4.8% XRP, 2.8% Solana, and 0.8% Cardano. The assets are valued daily based on CoinDesk reference rates and rebalanced quarterly.

Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund was first launched in 2018 and has traded over the counter under the ticker GDLC since 2019. The newly approved ETF structure allows for daily creation and redemption of shares in baskets of 10,000, settled in cash through authorized participants. The fund calculates its net asset value at 4:00 p.m. ET each business day.

The SEC approved the change through an accelerated rulemaking process. It also allowed amendments to NYSE Arca’s rules to let ETFs be structured as limited liability companies and based on index-tracked portfolios.

To meet regulatory standards, at least 85% of the fund’s assets must consist of digital assets already backing SEC-approved exchange-traded products. If that threshold is breached, the fund manager must rebalance or pause trading to stay within regulatory limits.

Grayscale has been working to convert several of its crypto trusts into ETFs. The firm won a legal battle in 2023 after a federal judge ruled that the SEC’s previous rejection of its Bitcoin ETF application was “arbitrary and capricious.” It’s Bitcoin trust now operates as an ETF with an expense ratio of 1.5%, the highest among its peers.

The approval comes as other firms wait on similar ETF proposals. Bitwise, Hashdex, and Franklin Templeton have all submitted filings to convert or launch diversified crypto funds. Grayscale’s latest approval may help set a framework for future multi-asset crypto ETFs under existing exchange rules.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.4039-14.44%
BULLS
BULLS$741.42+0.69%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22755-13.20%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03075-17.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000954-38.92%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Яка криптовалюта готова очолити цей бичачий ринок і принести життєзмінні прибутки Проте швидко зростаючий претендент стоїть [...] Допис Pepeto Presale на блокчейн Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют вперше з'явився на Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002676-12.40%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00155-48.64%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003701-8.84%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/11 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Передпродаж Pepeto на блокчейні Ethereum, 222% APY та потенціал зростання в 100 разів, чому він очолює списки найкращих криптовалют

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Shuffle підтверджує порушення CRM, що вплинуло на тисячі криптовалютних рахунків