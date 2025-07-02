Robinhood has deployed more than 213 stock tokens on Arbitrum, spending a total of about $5 By: PANews 2025/07/02 11:04

PANews reported on July 2 that according to a screenshot shared by Tom Wan, data director of Entropy Advisors, by tracking the contract deployment address, more than 213 stock tokens have been deployed by Robinhood on Arbitrum, spending a total of only US$5 (0.00233 ETH), with an average transaction cost of US$0.03. Earlier news said that Robinhood plans to launch its own blockchain and launch "stock tokens" in the European Union.