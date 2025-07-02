A collector bought a Casascius Bitcoin gold bar for $500 in 2012 and redeemed more than $10 million in Bitcoin

By: PANews
2025/07/02 10:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.02559-22.80%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01474-2.12%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0209+3.46%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.7991-21.47%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Cryptoslate, a collector who calls himself John Galt on the Bitcoin Talk forum redeemed more than $10 million in Bitcoin from a solid gold Casascius Bitcoin bar purchased for $500 in 2012. Casascius physical Bitcoin was first minted by Mike Caldwell in 2011 and is one of the most iconic collectibles in the history of cryptocurrency. These gold bars and coins embedded with real BTC range in value from 0.1 BTC to 1,000 BTC. Each Casascius Bitcoin is a collectible coin with real Bitcoin embedded inside. Each one has its own Bitcoin address and is printed with a redeemable "private key".

However, production of the coin ceased in 2013 after the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) classified Caldwell's business as a money transmission service. Despite this, the coin's monetary and historical value continues to rise. According to casasciustracker.com, more than 10,000 Casascius coins have been redeemed to date, with more than 18,000 still in use or unclaimed.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.37-15.80%
BULLS
BULLS$741.85+0.68%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22436-15.02%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03073-17.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000925-41.12%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

TLDR: HyperSwap використовуватиме $6 млн щорічно для викупу HYPE з доходу $8 млн, згідно з даними DefiLlama. Поточний коефіцієнт P/E HYPE становить близько 11,5, що свідчить про потенційну ринкову оцінку в $70 млн. Дохід протоколу знижується, що викликає питання щодо довгострокової стійкості викупів. HyperSwap планує торговий термінал HIP-3, який може збільшити доходи та майбутні викупи. HyperSwap представив [...] Допис "Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE" вперше з'явився на Blockonomi.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.22-13.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00815-34.06%
PoP Planet
P$0.08561-25.56%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:32
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Трамп вводить повні тарифи на Китай; Bitcoin падає нижче $110K

Кодування фрактального дерева за допомогою JavaScript та HTML5