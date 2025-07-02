DeLin Holdings and Asseto partner to develop tokenization solutions for RWA By: PANews 2025/07/02 09:57

RWA $0.005324 -15.31%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to NetEase News, Hong Kong-listed company Delin Holdings (01709) announced that it has signed a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding with Asseto Fintech Limited (Asseto), a financial technology company focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). The board of directors is reviewing the draft of Hong Kong's stablecoin and intends to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license. This cooperation will leverage Asseto's mature blockchain solutions and form synergies with the group's expertise in asset management, securities trading and family office services, thereby accelerating the group's traditional financial services. On-chain transformation. Asseto is a financial technology company focusing on RWA tokenization. The company's shareholders include HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group headquartered in Hong Kong.