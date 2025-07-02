Software company Figma disclosed in IPO documents that it holds $69.5 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs and plans to buy another $30 million in BTC By: PANews 2025/07/02 08:39

PANews reported on July 2 that according to market news, according to IPO documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, cloud-based collaborative design software company Figma revealed that it has approximately $69.5 million in Bitcoin spot ETFs, and the board of directors has approved the purchase of an additional $30 million in BTC through USDC.