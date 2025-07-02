The two addresses sold about 8.2 million FARTCOIN on the chain in the last 5 hours, causing the price to drop by about 5%. By: PANews 2025/07/02 09:07

FARTCOIN $0.35977 -43.39%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, two addresses sold 8.2 million FARTCOIN (about 8.65 million US dollars) on the chain in the last 5 hours, causing the price of FARTCOIN to fall by 5% (from 1.08 US dollars to 1.02 US dollars). Among them, AY4p...7XP4 address sold 5.9 million FARTCOIN on the chain for 40,958 SOL 2 hours ago; 46aw...XN14R address sold 2.3 million FARTCOIN on the chain for 2.423 million USDT 5 hours ago.