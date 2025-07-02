Publicly traded cannabis company Dogecoin Cash Inc. forms subsidiary to build DOGE vault and related businesses By: PANews 2025/07/02 08:46

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Decrypt, a listed cannabis and telemedicine company called Dogecoin Cash Inc. is embracing Dogecoin (DOGE). The company has established a wholly-owned subsidiary called Dogecoin Treasury to build a treasury and other related businesses for Dogecoin (DOGE). The company, formerly known as Cannabis Sativia, Inc., changed its name to Dogecoin Cash in November and began to expand its business from cannabis telemedicine and other cannabis products to cryptocurrency and blockchain projects. Dogecoin Cash Inc. has previously accumulated about $6 million worth of its derivative meme coin of the same name on the BNB chain.