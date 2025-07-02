European fintech Spiko integrates Chainlink’s CCIP for $380m money market funds

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 04:31
CROSS
CROSS$0.13487-36.33%
Chainlink
LINK$17.75-19.68%

Money markets platform Spiko is tapping into Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability protocol to enable multichain access to over $380 million in regulated on-chain funds.

The European fintech announced on July 1, 2025, noting that it was integrating Chainlink (LINK), with the strategic aim of bolstering interoperability.

Chainlink’s cross chain standard, CCIP, will enable more than $380 million of its institutional-grade onchain money market funds to be accessible to users much more easily and compliantly.

In this case, CCIP will power Spiko’s regulated money market funds, with these MMFs approved by France’s markets regulator. Chainlink will offer the cross-chain interoperability solution that will benefit users looking to tap into traditional financial instruments on-chain.

Spiko’s regulated funds

As announced, Chainlink will be the interoperability infrastructure provider for Spiko’s tokenized MMFs – EUTBL and USTBL.

The two assets, backed by euro and U.S. dollar-denominated treasury bills, are the first EU-approved USD- and EUR-denominated money market funds whose shares are issued as fungible tokens on a public blockchain. It’s part of the massive tokenization trend currently being witnessed across the world.

Spiko aims to use Chainlink to scale access to its funds, with regulatory and operational standards around identity verification checks, such as know your customer and anti-money laundering. CCIP integration sees Spiko tap into another key blockchain-powered solution after the platform adopted Chainlink SmartData to offer real-time NAV reporting.

Chainlink continues to attract massive adoption initiatives as its solutions power growth and traction for projects across decentralized finance, banking, and real-world assets, among others.

Recently, Chainlink revealed a major move with the partnership with Mastercard.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.37-15.80%
BULLS
BULLS$741.85+0.68%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22436-15.02%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03073-17.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000925-41.12%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

TLDR: HyperSwap використовуватиме $6 млн щорічно для викупу HYPE з доходу $8 млн, згідно з даними DefiLlama. Поточний коефіцієнт P/E HYPE становить близько 11,5, що свідчить про потенційну ринкову оцінку в $70 млн. Дохід протоколу знижується, що викликає питання щодо довгострокової стійкості викупів. HyperSwap планує торговий термінал HIP-3, який може збільшити доходи та майбутні викупи. HyperSwap представив [...] Допис "Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE" вперше з'явився на Blockonomi.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.22-13.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00815-34.06%
PoP Planet
P$0.08561-25.56%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:32
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Трамп вводить повні тарифи на Китай; Bitcoin падає нижче $110K

Кодування фрактального дерева за допомогою JavaScript та HTML5