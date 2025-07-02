How Does Cloud Crypto Mining with DEAL Mining Work?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 01:36
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cryptocurrency has become a new source of wealth growth. Traditional mining is costly and technically demanding, while cloud mining provides a more convenient and low-risk solution for users.

This article will show you how to achieve up to $8,800 in passive income through the DEAL Mining platform, and you can easily enter the market without professional equipment.

About DEAL Mining

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, DEAL Mining is the world’s leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, trusted by millions of users. We provide users with a simple and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency without having to buy expensive equipment.

As a regulated company, we share computing resources, achieve stable and transparent daily returns, and are committed to providing safe, convenient and reliable managed cloud mining services to users around the world.

How to Start Using DEAL Mining?

  • Registration bonus: Go to the DEAL Mining official website to create an account. (You will receive a $15 bonus and $0.6 for daily sign-in)
  • Fund channel: Provide deposits and withdrawals of 10 cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, LTC, USDT-TRC20, and other cryptocurrencies
  • Choose a plan: Choose a mining plan that meets your goals and let DEAL Mining’s powerful hardware serve you.
  • Start mining: Enjoy a stable source of income every day.
  • Affiliate program: Invite friends to get up to 4.5% referral rewards.
  • Fund security: DEALMining adopts a bank-level fund supervision and protection system to ensure the security of all user funds.
  • Professional support: DEALMining provides 24/7 online customer service to help you solve any problems.

DEAL Mining Tailor-Made Cloud Mining Contract Plan

Example:

Choose S19 XP+ Hyd plan, invest $10,000, daily interest rate 1.55% daily income 155, and after 31 days, you can get a total income of $14,805 (including principal).

For more contract details, please visit the official website.

Who is suitable for DEAL Mining?

l Crypto investment beginners who want to try a low-threshold entry

l No technical background but want to participate in mining

l Investors seeking stable passive income

l Environmentally conscious users who want to avoid the high energy consumption and high noise of traditional mining machines

The future of finance is in your hands

With the continuous evolution of blockchain technology, smart contracts and digital currencies, the global financial landscape is being reconstructed. DEAL Mining is not only a pioneering platform for cloud mining, but also a key bridge for ordinary people to realize the “right to participate in decentralized finance”.

Don’t wait for the trend, be part of the trend!

Use DEAL Mining to start your digital asset growth journey.

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2.37-15.80%
BULLS
BULLS$741.85+0.68%
Overtake
TAKE$0.22436-15.02%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0.03073-17.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000925-41.12%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

TLDR: HyperSwap використовуватиме $6 млн щорічно для викупу HYPE з доходу $8 млн, згідно з даними DefiLlama. Поточний коефіцієнт P/E HYPE становить близько 11,5, що свідчить про потенційну ринкову оцінку в $70 млн. Дохід протоколу знижується, що викликає питання щодо довгострокової стійкості викупів. HyperSwap планує торговий термінал HIP-3, який може збільшити доходи та майбутні викупи. HyperSwap представив [...] Допис "Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE" вперше з'явився на Blockonomi.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.22-13.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00815-34.06%
PoP Planet
P$0.08561-25.56%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:32
Share

