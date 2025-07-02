Base protocol Limitless raises $4M, backed by Coinbase Ventures and Arthur Hayes

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 00:20

Limitless, a trading prediction market built on Base, raised $4 million in a round led by Coinbase Ventures.

Limitless, a price prediction platform on Base (BASE), is attracting attention due to its high user interest. On Tuesday, June 1, the protocol raised an additional $4 million in investment in a funding round led by Coinbase Ventures. This latest round brings Limitless’ total funding to $7 million.

1confirmation, Collider, Node Capital, and Paper Ventures were among the other investors. At the same time, Maelstrom, which is Arthur Hayes’ family office, also joined the funding round, while Hayes joined as an advisor to the firm.

The firm has raised the capital in anticipation of its token generation event. At the same time, it has unveiled a points program targeted at its most active users. Users can earn points by using its services, providing liquidity, and referring other users to the platform.

In an effort to boost engagement, Limitless will distribute the tokens to the most active users through an airdrop event.

Limitless achieves over $250 million in volume

The investor interest came partially due to significant engagement with the Limitless platform. So far, investors have made $250 million in bets on the platform. Part of the reason for this, according to Limitless, is the focus on ease of use and user experience. For this reason, Limitless also released a new mobile-first trading experience.

Limitless is a prediction market, enabling users to bet on short-term price movements in crypto. This includes bets on prices in minutes, hours, or days. According to the firm, this creates a new, user-friendly way to trade in the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

