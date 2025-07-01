Trump says willing to delay deadline for passage of 'big, beautiful' bill By: PANews 2025/07/01 21:20

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian Press, citing CCTV News, on July 1 local time, US President Trump said that he was willing to postpone the deadline for his domestic policy bill and promised not to be "too crazy" in terms of spending cuts. Trump said he hoped to pass the "big and beautiful" tax and spending bill before July 4, but he thought it would be difficult to do so, so it might be passed around July 4. When asked if some of the proposed amendments were too radical, Trump said he did not want to be "too crazy" in terms of spending cuts, and that this was a large bill, and that a smaller bill would be easier to pass, but he did not think the effect would be so good.