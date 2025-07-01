After adding positions 1 hour ago, the whale @qwatio's current BTC and ETH short positions are worth $149 million and $97.57 million respectively By: PANews 2025/07/01 20:42

PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the “insider whale” @qwatio’s short position was $250 million a few days ago, and his $50 million short position was liquidated yesterday morning. After the callback this afternoon, he reopened the liquidated $50 million short position an hour ago. So his current position is: 40x short 1,400 BTC, worth $149 million, opening price $106,706, liquidation price $109,863;

25x short 40,000 ETH, worth US$97.57 million, opening price US$2,453, liquidation price US$2,562.