An ancient whale sold 1,000 ETH again, and it is suspected that it has sold 356,600 ETH in the past year By: PANews 2025/07/01 20:06

ETH $3,844.56 -12.22%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "ETH IC0 1 million ETH whale" has allegedly sold 356,600 ETH in the past year, with a total value of up to $892 million, an average selling price of $2,501, and a cost as low as $0.31. The whale just sold 1,000 ETH on the chain 1 hour ago, and currently still holds 24,619 ETH in his wallet.