American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 19:48
American Express clients are facing delays in cross-border payments and wire transfers after the payments giant announced a sweeping system upgrade tied to a Federal Reserve update, sparking speculation that Ripple’s technology could soon play a role in Amex’s operations.

Key Takeaways:

  • Amex’s system upgrade has sparked speculation of Ripple integration.
  • The timing of Amex’s massive Card refresh and new crypto rewards with Coinbase adds to XRP adoption rumors.
  • Despite the buzz, XRP has seen only a slight price uptick.

While American Express provided few technical details, the notice has reignited rumors of a deeper integration with Ripple, given the two firms’ history of working together on cross-border payment solutions.

Crypto commentators, including Black Swan Capitalist’s Versan, have pointed to the timing of Amex’s modernization push and the company’s ongoing relationship with Ripple as possible hints of a deeper integration.

American Express’ Biggest Card Overhaul Yet

The speculation gained momentum as American Express unveiled its “largest investment ever in a Card refresh” this month.

The overhaul includes updates to its US Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, aimed at enhancing rewards, spending flexibility, and services tailored to evolving customer needs.

The announcement followed closely on the heels of Amex’s new partnership with Coinbase, which saw the launch of the Coinbase One Card offering up to 4% Bitcoin back on purchases along with exclusive American Express perks.

The convergence of developments, including a sweeping system upgrade, payment delays tied to the Fed’s updates, and a significant move into crypto rewards with Coinbase, has further intensified theories that Amex could be preparing to roll out Ripple’s XRP-powered solutions.

Although American Express has not directly confirmed any Ripple involvement, blockchain advocates argue that Amex’s prior collaboration with Ripple makes it a natural candidate to integrate RippleNet’s fast, low-cost cross-border settlement technology.

“Payment infrastructure is being modernized, and American Express is a known Ripple partner,” Versan wrote.

Amid the speculation, Ripple’s token has posted just a modest 1% gain over the past 24 hours, with XRP changing hands at $2.20 at the time of writing.

Ripple and SEC Seek to Resolve Long-Standing Case

Last week, Garlinghouse announced the company is dropping its cross-appeal against the SEC.

“Ripple is dropping our cross-appeal, and the SEC is expected to drop their appeal, as they’ve previously said,” he said.

The development came just a day after the US district court denied a joint request from Ripple and the SEC seeking an indicative ruling to reduce Ripple’s $125 million civil penalty and reverse the order labeling Ripple’s institutional XRP sales as securities transactions.

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple’s willingness to “push the boundaries” of the prior summary judgment indicated a likelihood of further violations.

Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty commented on the court’s decision, saying Ripple had two options: to drop its appeal or continue challenging the finding.

Alderoty said that regardless of the path chosen, “XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged,” claiming that Ripple’s operations would proceed normally.

