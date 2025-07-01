Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:53
Union
U$0,000902-62,69%
Movement
MOVE$0,0762-30,34%
Major
MAJOR$0,08057-32,24%

Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown in a major move to establish a foothold in the U.S. market.

Brisbane-based crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire Caleb & Brown, a Melbourne-based boutique digital asset brokerage with a reported $2 billion in digital assets under custody, in a deal reported to be worth over AU$100 million (over $65.8 million). The agreement, which was formally disclosed to employees last week, marks what is believed to be the largest crypto acquisition to date in Australia and New Zealand.

The merger is expected to give Swyftx a significant entry point into the U.S. market, where Caleb & Brown has cultivated a client base of high-net-worth individuals through its personalized brokerage model. The company plans to scale Caleb & Brown’s private client services and offer a premium, white-glove experience to affluent investors, with all client assets reportedly held on a 1:1 basis and secured via Fireblocks custody solutions.

This latest acquisition comes just three months after Swyftx moved to acquire New Zealand’s largest exchange, Easy Crypto, a deal that added 350,000 users to its platform and brought its total customer base to 1.1 million.

In an interview with Decrypt, Swyftx CEO Jason Titman pointed to improving U.S. regulatory conditions under the Trump administration as a catalyst for increased deal-making in the sector, adding that clearer rules could spark a surge of transactions in the American market:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Ripple (XRP) наразі торгується за ціною $2,73, із зниженням на 1,98% за останні 24 години. Хоча відбулося падіння, обсяг торгівлі зріс на 7,97% до $5,91 мільярда, що свідчить про покращення участі на ринку. Збільшення обсягу вказує на те, що трейдери все ще працюють, незважаючи на зниження цін. Джерело: […]
Ripple
XRP$2,3581-16,20%
BULLS
BULLS$742,26+0,65%
Overtake
TAKE$0,22414-16,04%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/11 06:00
Share
Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

TLDR: ETF Solana від Canary зберігає всі винагороди за стейкінг, пропонуючи іншу структуру комісій, ніж конкуренти. ETF має коефіцієнт витрат 0,50%, нижчий ніж у Bitwise, але без утримання частки від стейкінгу. Відстеження ціни Solana може бути складним через те, що винагороди за стейкінг не включені в коефіцієнт витрат. Поправка №6 показує, що ETF наближається до схвалення SEC для [...] Публікація Canary подає шосту поправку для ETF Solana з унікальною структурою стейкінгу вперше з'явилася на Blockonomi.
MAY
MAY$0,03084-17,40%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000919-41,24%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:15
Share
Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

TLDR: HyperSwap використовуватиме $6 млн щорічно для викупу HYPE з доходу $8 млн, згідно з даними DefiLlama. Поточний коефіцієнт P/E HYPE становить близько 11,5, що свідчить про потенційну ринкову оцінку в $70 млн. Дохід протоколу знижується, що викликає питання щодо довгострокової стійкості викупів. HyperSwap планує торговий термінал HIP-3, який може збільшити доходи та майбутні викупи. HyperSwap представив [...] Допис "Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE" вперше з'явився на Blockonomi.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38,48-12,80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0084-31,81%
PoP Planet
P$0,08723-25,60%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/11 06:32
Share

Trending News

More

XRP нарощує тиск на рівні $2,73: чи візьмуть бики контроль?

Canary подає шосту поправку для Solana ETF з унікальною структурою стейкінгу

Стратегія доходу HyperSwap може змінити динаміку цін криптовалюти для токена HYPE

Кодування фрактального дерева за допомогою JavaScript та HTML5

Morgan Stanley розширює доступ до криптовалют для всіх клієнтів