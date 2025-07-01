A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/01 18:59

USDC $0.9986 -0.07% GRASS $0.5031 -35.35%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.