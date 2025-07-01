Pantera Capital Launches Digital Asset Reserve Fund, Now Open to Investors By: PANews 2025/07/01 18:24

FUND $0.0197 --% OPEN $0.00000001093 -2.58% NOW $0.00423 --%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Pantera Capital announced that it has created a fund to provide investors with investment opportunities in digital asset reserves. The Pantera Digital Asset Reserve Fund is able to participate in the investment when the digital asset reserve project is launched. This means that the fund invests at a price close to or equal to the value of the underlying token (1.0 times the net asset value), or before the digital asset reserve is traded at a potential premium in the open market. The fund is currently open to investors and applications will close on July 7.