Trump's second son hints at possible run for US presidency By: PANews 2025/07/01 18:12

PANews reported on July 1 that according to reports from the British Guardian and Agence France-Presse, Eric Trump, the second son of US President Trump, recently hinted that he or other members of the Trump family may run for the US presidency after his father's second term in the White House. According to reports, Eric, 41, is the co-executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Since his father first entered the White House in 2017, he has mostly stayed away from politics and focused on the operation of the family business. However, he said in an interview with the Financial Times that if he decided to go into politics, "the road to politics will be easy."