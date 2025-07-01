PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana By: PANews 2025/07/01 15:39

PANews reported on July 1 that PancakeSwap announced that its v3 liquidity pool has been officially launched on Solana. Traders can enjoy a handling fee as low as 0.01% and a smoother trading experience. This launch brings more efficient capital utilization and lower transaction fees to liquidity providers and traders. Liquidity providers can earn up to 84% of transaction fees by providing funds within a specific price range through a centralized liquidity strategy, while supporting popular projects on Solana.