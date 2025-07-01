Malaysia’s Securities Commission to revise crypto exchange rules

PANews reported on July 1 that the Securities Commission of Malaysia plans to reform the Digital Asset Exchange (DAX) framework and propose a series of regulatory enhancements to accelerate token listings and strengthen investor protection. The new regulations suggest allowing digital assets that meet minimum requirements to go online without prior approval, while increasing the responsibilities of exchange operators.

In addition, the proposal includes mandatory customer asset segregation and higher governance and operational requirements to address digital asset trading risks. DAX operators will also need to meet higher financial thresholds to enhance the platform's operational and financial resilience.

The public can submit their feedback between June 30 and August 11. The consultation document has been published on the SC's official website.