Japanese gaming company CyberStep plans to invest 1 billion yen in cryptocurrency investment, using BTC and ETH as corporate asset reserves

By: PANews
2025/07/01 14:07
PANews reported on July 1 that CyberStep, the operator of the well-known Japanese online claw machine game Toreba, announced that it would start a new business of strategic reserve and operation of crypto assets from July 1, with a maximum investment of 1 billion yen. The new business will be managed by its newly established strategic department Cryptech Capital, aiming to build a new revenue base and accelerate the expansion into the Web3 field. The company plans to establish a "self-circulating token economy" and exchange the tokens generated by its Web3 services for mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as corporate asset reserves.

As a specific example, its blockchain game Eggle allows users to obtain Eggle Energy Token ($ENG) in the process of cultivating NFT characters, which will be included in the strategic investment scope of new businesses. Cryptech Capital will also invest in BTC, ETH and other potential tokens, aiming to achieve double returns through asset appreciation and liquidity provision.

The initial budget is 200 million yen, and it is expected to be gradually expanded to 1 billion yen by May 2026.

