US stock BitMine (BMNR) closed up more than 694% this morning, and Robinhood rose 12.77%

PANews reported on July 1 that as of the close of the U.S. stock market this morning, cryptocurrency-related stocks generally rose. Among them:
Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) rose by 694.84% to $33.9;
Robinhood (HOOD) rose 12.77% to $93.63;
Riot Platforms (RIOT) rose 7.11% to $11.3;
SharpLink Gaming (SBET) rose 6.09% to $9.93;
MicroStrategy (MSTR) rose 5.3% to $404.23;
Earlier yesterday, BitMine announced a private placement of US$250 million and launched its Ethereum financial strategy .
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.