Lido DAO dual governance proposal approved, to be launched on July 4 By: PANews 2025/07/01 11:40

LDO $0.8218 -29.29% DAO $0.0871 -18.75%

PANews reported on July 1 that Lido Finance announced that its LDO holders have approved the dual governance proposal. For Lido DAO, the voting process includes forum discussions, off-chain voting, and on-chain voting. Dual governance adds a new stage that allows stETH holders to object to LDO decisions. The specific mechanism includes: when 1% TVL is locked, an additional time lock of 5 to 45 days is added; when 10% TVL is locked, an "angry exit" is triggered, preventing all proposals from being executed until the relevant assets are withdrawn from the agreement. The mechanism will be officially launched on July 4, and the first proposal will be fully implemented after passing the new stage of testing.